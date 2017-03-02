Redhawks fall 74-51 to Jacksonville State in OVC Tournament quar - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks fall 74-51 to Jacksonville State in OVC Tournament quarterfinals

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: OVC) (Source: OVC)
NASHVILLE, TN (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team lost to Jacksonville State 74-51 Thursday in Nashville in the Ohio Valley Conference Quarterfinals.

Redhawks Freshman Denzel Mahoney led all scorers with 20 points. 

With the loss, SEMO ends the season with a 15-18 record.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heartland H.S. bowlers compete to go to state

    Heartland H.S. bowlers compete to go to state

    Sunday, April 22 2018 7:12 PM EDT2018-04-22 23:12:36 GMT
    Heartland H.S. bowlers compete for the chance to go to State (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)Heartland H.S. bowlers compete for the chance to go to State (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

    A few Heartland high schools were competing for a chance to participate in the state high school bowling championship on Sunday, April 22. 

    A few Heartland high schools were competing for a chance to participate in the state high school bowling championship on Sunday, April 22. 

  • Eastern Kentucky sweeps SEMO softball in doubleheader

    Eastern Kentucky sweeps SEMO softball in doubleheader

    Sunday, April 22 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-04-22 22:06:59 GMT
    SEMO was swept by Eastern KY (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)SEMO was swept by Eastern KY (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
    SEMO was swept by Eastern KY (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)SEMO was swept by Eastern KY (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

    The SEMO softball team was swept in a doubleheader Sunday in Richmond, Kentucky.

    The SEMO softball team was swept in a doubleheader Sunday in Richmond, Kentucky.

  • Wong, DeJong homer as Cardinals sweep Reds again

    Wong, DeJong homer as Cardinals sweep Reds again

    Sunday, April 22 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-22 21:18:13 GMT
    Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered (Source: KFVS)Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered (Source: KFVS)

    Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered, Mike Mikolas tossed seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals completed their second sweep of the woeful Cincinnati Reds this season with a 9-2 victory on Sunday.

    Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered, Mike Mikolas tossed seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals completed their second sweep of the woeful Cincinnati Reds this season with a 9-2 victory on Sunday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly