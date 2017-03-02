Police follow instructions on welcome mat, arrest 4 people

Four people are behind bars in New Madrid County, Missouri after officers followed the instructions given by a welcome mat in front of the house.

During the afternoon hours of March 1, the New Madrid Police Department wrapped up a months-long investigation by serving a search warrant at a home on Mill Street in New Madrid.

Officers followed the clear instructions posted on the front step of the home: a 'welcome' mat with the words "COME BACK WITH A WARRANT" printed on it - and secured the house to begin their search.

During the search, officers located numerous items including suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia including pipes and scales, cash and two firearms.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the service of the search warrant.

Four suspects were arrested and transported to the Pemiscot County Jail.

The following are the suspects arrested during the execution of the search warrant, along with their charges:

Michael Shane Sullivan - Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of a weapon

Whitney Dawn Hill - Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of a weapon

Tiffany Michelle Jones - Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of a weapon

Tina Renee Hall - Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful use of a weapon

