Family loses priceless memento in Perryville, MO tornado

When a tornado hits – many things are replaceable, but some are priceless.

Jamie Beste, 18, had a yearbook that was blown away by the tornado, but she found it under her neighbor’s car Thursday.

However, the teen says, there’s a family keepsake she needs your help to find.

Beste says when she was born her mother started a journal, and wrote to her and her sister in it every day.

When the tornado hit on Tuesday night it destroyed her home, taking most of their mementos with it.

"She was going to give it to us when we were older. So, she’s written in it every day since we were born," said Beste.

When asked how it feels to know the keepsake is out there somewhere:

"It’s heartbreaking. It’s hard to think about. Try to get it to us if you can. It would mean everything to my mom," said Beste.

Beste says they are also missing many family photos,and her sister’s violin.

If you happen across any of those items please reach out to reporter Sherae Honeycutt on her Facebook page.

