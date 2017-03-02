Jackson High School students help Perryville, MO tornado victims

Something The Nager’s – who lost their home – appreciate. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

A Perryville couple lost their home Tuesday during The Night of Destruction.

On March 2, surprise help came from one Heartland High School.

Two school buses full of Jackson High School students and faculty showed up to help out.

“I have a lot of friends and family affected by the storms. Several friends lost everything, basically. So I just wanted to be here and help," said Deckard.

Bleu Deckard, CFO for Jackson's R-2 school district, grew up in Perryville, and when his co-workers and students in Jackson heard the news – they wanted to help.

“I just came to help out as much as I could. I came with the football team, and just trying to help out as much as I can," said Jackson High School student Cooper Callis.

75 students in total.

“Seeing all those kids volunteer and parents signing those permission slips it just warms your heart, really. I mean, there’s an army of people out here, and we’re just a small part of it, but it’s just awesome to be part of," said Deckard.

“I haven’t experienced anything like this. I think the hardest part has definitely been finding cards and pictures, because that’s something that you really take for granted," said Jackson High School senior Carlie Bollinger.

Students sorting through the rubble, cutting down damaged trees, and cleaning up the mess.

Something The Nagers, who lost their home, appreciate.

“It is just unbelievable. Such wonderful, wonderful children. We were so amazed when they showed up. Very polite. Hardworking," said The Nagers.

“High school students really do care, and we really do want to see the best for Perryville, because everybody is really worried about them, and even though we’re thirty – forty five minutes away, we heard about this and immediately wanted to jump on it and come help out," said Bollinger.

Jackson's Middle School is also collecting donated items for Perryville tornado victims.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off the items at the school.

