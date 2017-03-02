Paducah, KY man arrested, facing charges for allegedly abusing 8-month-old son

A McCracken County man has been arrested and charged for allegedly abusing his 8-week-old son.

Police were called about 8 p.m. Tuesday to Baptist Health Paducah in reference to abuse of an infant.

The child had skull and leg fractures, and was transferred to a hospital in Louisville for treatment.

Paducah police and representatives from the Cabinet of Health and Family Services began an investigation, and the child’s father, identified as Aaron Burns, 26, of Paducah, was named as a suspect. Thursday afternoon, police interviewed Burns at the police department.

Burns admitted he was caring for the child and injured him when he became frustrated with him.

He was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.