Dogwood, MO family feels 'numb' after tornado destroys home, business

The storm cleanup continues in Mississippi County, Missouri after the storm left one family with damaged homes and a destroyed business.

A destroyed shed in Dogwood, Mo. used to be home to Maxwell’s Sweeping Business, but the Maxwell family lost more than just this.

“I don’t know how I’m feeling, just numb I guess," home and business owner Jerry Maxwell said.

Maxwell is still trying to come to grips with all his loss in Tuesday night’s tornado.

To begin with, the storm left of his home with roof damage and business completely destroyed.

“This is where I do all my [work]," he said. "Park my vehicles and worked on my trucks in here. So this pretty much puts me out of business for the time being.”

His son, Keith and his family live just across the field.

‘It’s just kind of devastating," Keith Maxwell said.

The strong winds from the storm blew off Keith's garage.

To add heartache to the families heartache, the storm killed two of their dogs and injured two of their horses.

“I’m just thankful we’re all okay," he said. "My neighbors are all okay and nobody was hurt. All of this stuff can be fixed and we’re going to fix it.”

In fact, they have already started salvaging tools, throwing away debris and even replacing their roof.

Maxwell said this much progress couldn’t have been done without support from people in Mississippi County– some he says he didn’t even know.

“We’re really proud of our neighbors," Jerry Maxwell said. "We just had I don’t know how many people helping and people we didn’t even know. Makes you proud to be from this part of the country.”

The family plans to finish the repair on Jerry Maxwell’s room tomorrow and start on another project as well.

There’s no timeline on when the family plans to reopen their business.

