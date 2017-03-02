2017 Endangered Building List Nominations due March 10

The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is accepting nominations for its 2017 Endangered Buildings List through Friday, March 10.

Nominations may be submitted through the city's website, by email to cityplanning@cityofcape.org, or by mail to the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission, 401 Independence St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.

Those submitting a nomination are asked to include a statement explaining the building's historic significance, why they believe it is endangered, suggestions for what measures could be taken to save it, and a photo of the building in its current condition.

The HPC will review the nominations on March 21st and finalize the list on April 19th.

Both meetings are open to the public and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 Independence St (subject to change).

Contact the Cape Girardeau Planning Services Division with questions, by phone at (573) 339-6327 or by email at cityplanning@cityofcape.org.

