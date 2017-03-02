IL woman injured after being hit by car while crossing street in Union Co.

A Jonesboro, Illinois woman was injured Wednesday evening when she was hit by a car.

According to Illinois State Police, Jean Davie, 94, was traveling wast on Illinois Route 146 near Elm Street in Ware, Ill. at around 7:04 p.m.

Davie said that she had just pulled out of the parking lot of a church when she hit a pedestrian that was in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Vicki Wilson, 67, also of Jonesboro, was crossing the street after leaving from the same church.

Wilson was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

