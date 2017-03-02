New Director promoted to Ameren Southeast Missouri Division

Russell Burger, a 30-year Ameren Missouri employee, has been promoted to the position of Director of SEMO Division.

His new responsibilities will be managing the electric services in the company’s Cape Girardeau, Charleston, Dexter, Hayti, Park Hills and Potosi, Missouri, service territories.

“It’s a great honor and responsibility to be promoted to this role,” said Burger. “I’ve lived and worked in this community for more than 30 years, and I know the importance of providing safe and reliable electric services to our customers. I’m proud to be able to manage Ameren’s services in the part of the state that I call home.”

A native of Scott County, Burger has worked at various positions in the last 30 years starting as a meter reader in 1987 and most recently as a superintendent.

He is an active member of the community in many organizations including the Cape Chamber of Commerce, the St. Joseph’s Sodality, and the Knights of Columbus.

Burger graduated from Southeast Missouri State University and lives near New Hamburg with his wife, Stephanie.

