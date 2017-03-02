AG Jeff Sessions recuses himself from 'matters related to Trump campaign'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any investigation related to allegations of Trump campaign-Russia connections.

Sessions has been under fire for allegedly meeting with a Russian diplomat, but denying he had any contact with Russians.

He said he's had several meetings with senior career Department of Justice officials to discuss whether or not he should recuse himself from anything related to the campaigns for President of the United States.

He said he does not admit any guilt, but felt recusing himself was the right thing to do.

