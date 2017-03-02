NB lanes of Interstate 57 back open in Union County, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

NB lanes of Interstate 57 back open in Union County, IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Both north bound lanes of Interstate 57 are back open after they were closed due to a disabled semi truck.

According to Illinois State Police, the truck is at milepost 27.

That truck was blocking both lanes of traffic.

