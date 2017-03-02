KSP warning public of scam using KSP name

The Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville is warning the public of a scam that is not new, but has resurfaced in the area.

A victim of the scam contacted KSP Post 2 on Thursday, March 2, after receiving a phone call in which the Kentucky State Police was mentioned by the caller. The male caller advised the victim that he was “an officer with the I.R.S.” The caller said his name was Michael Lee and gave a badge number of IRM29471 . The victim was then told that he had been audited by the I.R.S. and that the KSP were involved in the investigation and warrants were active for the victim’s arrest. The caller insisted that the victim give his social security number to help clear up the warrants.

The phone number that called the victim was 1-585-209-9462 . It appears that the phone number was generated by an App.

This is the only report of this type of scam at this time.

The KSP wants to remind everyone to never give out personal information over the phone.

To report a possible scam, please contact the KSP Post 2 Madisonville at 1-270-676-3313 or 1-800-222-5555 (toll free in Kentucky) or contact your local law enforcement agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.