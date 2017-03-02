RECALL: Some stir fry mixes sold at Aldi under recall

The recalled bags have a best by date of 6-14-18. (Source: FDA)

If you bought stir fry mix at Aldi recently, you need to check your freezer.

Versa Marketing Inc. is recalling some of its Fusia Szechuan Stir fry because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected bags have UPC code 041498-178864 and a best by date of 6-14-18.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young kids, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may experience symptoms like a high fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

In pregnant women, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

There have been no reports of any illnesses related to the stir fry.

If you have it in your freezer, you are encouraged to throw it away.

If you would like a refund, you can contact the company at 1-877-228-6814.

