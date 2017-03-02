UT Martin starts search for director of intercollegiate athletics

The University of Tennessee at Martin is conducting a national search for a new director of intercollegiate athletics.

The search committee includes UT Martin faculty and staff, current coaches, students, alumni and community members.

Review of applications began Feb. 28, and the committee will recommend a short list of acceptable candidates to UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver in the coming months.

A new director is expected to begin work July 1.

Julio Freire served as UT Martin’s director of intercollegiate athletics from January 2014 until accepting a position with the University of Pittsburgh in March 2016.

Kevin McMillian and Mike Swaim have since served as interim directors, and Swaim will continue in the post until the position is filled.

UT Martin is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference and competes in NCAA Division I in both men’s and women’s sports and the Football Championship Subdivision.

For more information, contact the UT Martin Office of Intercollegiate Athletics at 731-881-7660.

