1 in custody in connection to Cape Girardeau, MO homicide investigation

This is the location of the homicide, according to investigators. (Source: KFVS)

A teenager is in custody in connection to a homicide in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, Steffon Swader, 17, faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Swader is accused of destroying evidence connected to the shooting death of Ryan Grandi, 30, of Cape Girardeau.

It happened around 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Investigators say Swader and another man drove Grandi to a Cape Girardeau hospital and told medical staff that they had a gunshot victim in their vehicle.

After Grandi was taken into the hospital, Swader and the other man took off.

Swader allegedly admitted to investigators that Grandi was shot in the 600 block of Bellevue.

Swader said he and the other man returned to the scene of the shooting and cleaned it up. Investigators say he also told them he'd thrown away some of the clothes he was wearing at the time of the shooting.

The name of the man who was allegedly with Swader has not been released.

Swader was arraigned on March 6.

His bond is set at $50,000 cash only. A judge also ordered that Swader cannot possess any firearms and is not allowed to leave Cape Girardeau County, if he bonds out of jail.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the case.

