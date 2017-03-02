4 arrested on meth investigation in Paducah

A joint investigation between the McCracken and Marshall County Sheriff's Departments leads to the arrest of four people on drug charges.

The arrests come just days after two men were arrested for having a kilo of meth.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, detectives got a tip that Michael "Philly" Phillips was selling methamphetamine at a local motel.

Detectives actually bought some meth from Phillips, 23, as a result of the tip.

Then, on March 1, detectives got another tip that he was selling meth at a hotel in Paducah.

So, detectives went to the hotel and spotted Phillips through a window of the hotel.

Investigators went to the room to arrest Phillips on an outstanding warrant out of Graves County.

Once inside the room, officers noticed meth and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Investigators say a 10-month-old baby was also in the room.

During the search of the hotel room, investigators found methamphetamine packaged for sale, a digital scale, numerous smoking pipes, cutting agents, baggies, and cash that investigators believe was from illegal drug sales.

According to the sheriff's department, all of those items were within the baby's reach.

Phillips and three other people in the room, Brandi Conklin, Corey Phillips, and Robert Trent, were all arrested on drug charges.

During the investigation, officers learned that meth had been smoked in the hotel room in front of the baby.

That baby was released to a family member who took the child to a local hospital for treatment.

Michael Phillips faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, 2nd-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conklin, 18 of Paducah, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 2nd-degree wanton endangerment.

Trent, 23 of Water Valley, KY, and Corey Phillips, 23 of Paducah, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

