IL Gov. Bruce Rauner to tour storm damage in southern IL

Volunteers and first responders were still assessing what is needed most.
Volunteers and first responders were still assessing what is needed most.
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville is warning the public of a scam that is not new, but has resurfaced in the area.
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville is warning the public of a scam that is not new, but has resurfaced in the area.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet are collaborating on a new apprenticeship pilot project that will seek to match prison inmates and juvenile offenders with skilled jobs as they re-enter society.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet and the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet are collaborating on a new apprenticeship pilot project that will seek to match prison inmates and juvenile offenders with skilled jobs as they re-enter society.
If you bought stir fry mix at Aldi recently, you need to check your freezer.
If you bought stir fry mix at Aldi recently, you need to check your freezer.
April the giraffe and her mate, Oliver, are expecting a leggy baby giraffe - known as a calf.
April the giraffe and her mate, Oliver, are expecting a leggy baby giraffe - known as a calf.
The dentist allegedly told the family the dental procedure their daughter underwent was normal and necessary.
The dentist allegedly told the family the dental procedure their daughter underwent was normal and necessary.
28-year-old Alex Deaton was taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash on I-70.
28-year-old Alex Deaton was taken into custody after a high speed chase ended in a crash on I-70.
The retired judge who presided over the Casey Anthony case six years ago thinks she killed her daughter Caylee, but doesn't buy any of the theories put forth in the trial.
The retired judge who presided over the Casey Anthony case six years ago thinks she killed her daughter Caylee, but doesn't buy any of the theories put forth in the trial.
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.
A Louisville boy who turns 5 this week is spreading love and acceptance across the country and around the world. And maybe, with any luck, he'll help heal our nation's great divide at a time when many of its citizens are splitting hairs over issues of race and other matters.
The wife of a veteran who died after being given the wrong dose of medicine at the Asheville VA Medical Center is speaking out for the first time since her husband’s death in 2012.
The wife of a veteran who died after being given the wrong dose of medicine at the Asheville VA Medical Center is speaking out for the first time since her husband’s death in 2012.
Dr. Ben Carson, a Detroit native, rose from poor surroundings to become director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins at age 33.
Dr. Ben Carson, a Detroit native, rose from poor surroundings to become director of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins at age 33.
After almost seven years of living a nightmare, Marissa Alexander is free.
After almost seven years of living a nightmare, Marissa Alexander is free.
The company said it is making the moves to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals."
The company said it is making the moves to "reallocate resources to align more closely with its strategic goals."