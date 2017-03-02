March 3 celebrity birthdays

She's an actress who had the role of Denise Bauer on the TV series Boston Legal. Currently she stars as Claire on the ABC sitcom Modern Family.

Julie Bowen is 47 today.

In 2005 Esquire magazine named her "The Sexiest Woman Alive". Her movies include: The Illusionist, Blade: Trinity and The A-Team. Jessica Biel is 35 today.

He's the Australian director who brought Mad Max to the big screen. His other movies include: The Witches of Eastwick, Lorenzo's Oil and Happy Feet. George Miller is 72 today.

She's a singer-songwriter whose first big hit, Right Time of the Night, appeared on the charts back in the 1970's. In the 80's she had two of the biggest movie hits of the decade. She and Joe Cocker teamed up for Up Where We Belong from the film An Officer and a Gentleman. Later she joined Bill Medley for Time of My Life from the movie Dirty Dancing. Jennifer Warnes is 70 today.

