This week in country music: 1999 Unbelievable

Let's take a little stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we check the country music scene from this week in 1999.

Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Single chart had Missouri native Sara Evans at number five with No Place That Far. It would go on to become her first number one hit.

John Michael Montgomery was in the number four spot with the ballad Hold On To Me. It was the third single from his album Leave A Mark.

Checking in at number three was Tim McGraw with For A Little While.

At number two was Diamond Rio with Unbelievable. It was the band's 21st single on the country charts and was their first to crossover on the Hot 100 where it peaked at number 36.



And in the top spot was Mark Chesnutt with I Don't Want to Miss A Thing. A year earlier, the song became the first number one single for the rock band Aerosmith who recorded the power ballad for the movie Armageddon. While it was Aerosmith's first number one, it was Chesnutt's final chart topper on the country charts. Chesnutt's version also had some crossover appeal. It climbed to number 17 on the Hot 100.

