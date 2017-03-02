Four things you need to know on 3/2

It's Thursday, March 2, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: You may wake up with some frost on your windshield as you walk out the door this morning. The severe weather has cleared out of the Heartland and it's going to be a sunny day, but cooler temps are moving in. Highs today will be in the 50s, but many in the Heartland won't break out of the 40s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect to have a mild, sunny day.

Making headlines:

"Night of Destruction" update: Check out the latest on the "Night of Destruction" and the damage caused by several rounds of severe weather that moved through the Heartland late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Perry Co. cancels classes: Classes in Perry County, Missouri are canceled for a second day due to hazardous road conditions from debris and downed power lines. Buses are unable to travel down several major roads

HAPPENING TODAY: President Donald Trump is planning to meet with sailors and shipbuilders on an aircraft carrier in Virginia as he promotes his plans for a major buildup of the nation's military.

McCracken Co. arrest: A Kentucky man was arrested yesterday on drug charges after attempting to run from police.

