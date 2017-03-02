Four things you need to know on 3/2

Crews responded to the building west of KFVS on Broadway around midnight.
Crews responded to the building west of KFVS on Broadway around midnight.
President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Eric Greitens’ request for a major disaster declaration for a total of 48 Missouri counties.
President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Eric Greitens’ request for a major disaster declaration for a total of 48 Missouri counties.
New data show black drivers in Missouri were 75 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over last year.
New data show black drivers in Missouri were 75 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over last year.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is extending its storm waiver issued last month.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is extending its storm waiver issued last month.
Southern Illinois University will open up its residential hall during solar eclipse weekend in August.
Southern Illinois University will open up its residential hall during solar eclipse weekend in August.
He used the racial slur during Friday night’s episode and shortly after followed with “it’s a joke.”
He used the racial slur during Friday night’s episode and shortly after followed with “it’s a joke.”
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.