Murray State wins in double OT

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 78-75 in overtime in round one of the OVC Tournament in Nashville.
Murray State and Tennessee Tech went into double overtime Wednesday night at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Nashville and the Racers prevailed 85-84.
Heartland basketball scores 3/1. NCAA Basketball OVC Men's Tournament Tennessee State-75 Southeast Missouri-75 Final OT Murray State- Tennessee State- Final OT OVC Women's Tournament Southeast Missouri-59 Belmont-74 H.S. Basketball Class 3 Sectional (BOYS) Saxony Lutheran-81 Charleston-68 (Girls) Saxony Lutheran-48 Kennett-30 Class 2 Sectional (Boys) Oran-53 Hayti-47 (Boys) Saxony Lutheran-48 Kennett-30 IL Class 3A Sectional Semifinals Murphysboro-49 Her...
Watch as SEMO men's basketball coach, Rick Ray, discusses the game.
