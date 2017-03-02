Murray State wins in double OT

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 78-75 in overtime in round one of the OVC Tournament in Nashville.

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 78-75 in overtime in round one of the OVC Tournament in Nashville.

Murray State and Tennessee Tech went into double overtime Wednesday night at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Nashville and the Racers prevailed 85-84.

Murray State and Tennessee Tech went into double overtime Wednesday night at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Nashville and the Racers prevailed 85-84.

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team lost to top seeded Belmont 74-59 Wednesday in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament in Nashville. Redhawks senior Bri Mitchell recorded a career high 32 points in the defeat. SEMO finishes the season with a 13-17 overall record while Belmont improves to 25-5. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.