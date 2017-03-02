Murray State wins in double OT - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State and Tennessee Tech  went into double overtime Wednesday night at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Nashville and the Racers prevailed 85-84.

Jonathan Stark led Murray State with 41 points.

The Racers will now play Morehead State Thursday night in the late game in the quarterfinals.

