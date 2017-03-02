Murray State wins in double OT

The Kansas City Chiefs have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, cutting ties with one of the most high-profile free-agent signings made by general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid.
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
The St. Vincent girls are Class 1 State Soccer Champions.
Barret Jackman will be returning to the St. Louis Blues as the team’s development coach.
