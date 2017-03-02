Heartland basketball scores from Wednesday 3/1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland basketball scores from Wednesday 3/1

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland basketball scores 3/1.

NCAA Basketball

OVC Men's Tournament

Tennessee State-75
Southeast Missouri-75
Final OT

Murray State-85
Tennessee State-84
Final Double OT

OVC Women's Tournament

Southeast Missouri-59
Belmont-74

H.S. Basketball

Class 3 Sectional 

(BOYS)

Saxony Lutheran-81
Charleston-68

(Girls)

Saxony Lutheran-48
Kennett-30

Class 2 Sectional 

(Boys)

Oran-53
Hayti-47

IL Class 3A Sectional Semifinals

Murphysboro-49
Herrin-48

Benton-56
Marion-42

