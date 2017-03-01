SEMO defeats Tennessee State in OT - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO defeats Tennessee State in OT

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 78-75 in overtime in round one of the OVC Tournament in Nashville.

The Redhawks won it on a Tahj Eaddy 3-pointer with 2-seconds left.

Freshman Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with 34 points.

5th seeded SEMO will now play 4th seeded Jacksonville State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • SEMO defeats Tennessee State in OT

    SEMO defeats Tennessee State in OT

    Thursday, March 2 2017 8:53 AM EST2017-03-02 13:53:53 GMT

    The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 78-75 in overtime in round one of the OVC Tournament in Nashville.

    The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 78-75 in overtime in round one of the OVC Tournament in Nashville.

  • Murray State wins in double OT

    Murray State wins in double OT

    Thursday, March 2 2017 7:44 AM EST2017-03-02 12:44:09 GMT

    Murray State and Tennessee Tech  went into double overtime Wednesday night at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Nashville and the Racers prevailed 85-84.

    Murray State and Tennessee Tech  went into double overtime Wednesday night at the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Nashville and the Racers prevailed 85-84.

  • Heartland basketball scores from Wednesday 3/1

    Heartland basketball scores from Wednesday 3/1

    Thursday, March 2 2017 12:48 AM EST2017-03-02 05:48:16 GMT

    Heartland basketball scores 3/1. NCAA Basketball OVC Men's Tournament Tennessee State-75 Southeast Missouri-75 Final OT Murray State- Tennessee State- Final OT OVC Women's Tournament Southeast Missouri-59 Belmont-74 H.S. Basketball Class 3 Sectional  (BOYS) Saxony Lutheran-81 Charleston-68 (Girls) Saxony Lutheran-48 Kennett-30 Class 2 Sectional  (Boys) Oran-53 Hayti-47 (Boys) Saxony Lutheran-48 Kennett-30 IL Class 3A Sectional Semifinals Murphysboro-49 Her...

    Heartland basketball scores 3/1. NCAA Basketball OVC Men's Tournament Tennessee State-75 Southeast Missouri-75 Final OT Murray State- Tennessee State- Final OT OVC Women's Tournament Southeast Missouri-59 Belmont-74 H.S. Basketball Class 3 Sectional  (BOYS) Saxony Lutheran-81 Charleston-68 (Girls) Saxony Lutheran-48 Kennett-30 Class 2 Sectional  (Boys) Oran-53 Hayti-47 (Boys) Saxony Lutheran-48 Kennett-30 IL Class 3A Sectional Semifinals Murphysboro-49 Her...

    •   
Powered by Frankly