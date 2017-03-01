SEMO defeats Tennessee State in OT

The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team defeated Tennessee State 78-75 in overtime in round one of the OVC Tournament in Nashville.

The Redhawks won it on a Tahj Eaddy 3-pointer with 2-seconds left.

Freshman Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with 34 points.

5th seeded SEMO will now play 4th seeded Jacksonville State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

