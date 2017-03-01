Farmington man offers free living to Perryville residents

A Farmington man has opened up multiple properties to help those in need after a tornado ripped through Perryville. Matt Burgess has multiple properties that are normally used as Air B-N-B rental properties that he will allow those without a home to live - free of charge.

The majority of the spaces would fit four people, but some could handle a more. Assistance with transportation will also be available.

To apply for assistance fill out the form by clicking here or call 573-701-0972 ext. 8.

Burgess' brother Brett Burgess also owns villas and said he would be willing to open up three properties. He can be reached at (573)-631-9252 or (573)-915-6992

