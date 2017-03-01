Farmington man offers free living to Perryville residents

Crews responded to the building west of KFVS on Broadway around midnight.
President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Eric Greitens’ request for a major disaster declaration for a total of 48 Missouri counties.
New data show black drivers in Missouri were 75 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over last year.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is extending its storm waiver issued last month.
Southern Illinois University will open up its residential hall during solar eclipse weekend in August.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
