McCracken Co., KY man arrested on federal drug charges after running from police

One man was arrested on drug charges on Wednesday, March 1 after attempting to run from police in McCracken Co.

Davis had been previously charged with trafficking in McCracken County and was arrested for a federal warrant and charged with fleeing and evading police 2nd degree and trafficking marijuana 2nd or greater offense.

Around 3 p.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department aided US Marshall’s in locating and serving a federal arrest warrant on Anthony Davis of Paducah, KY.

Detectives located Davis at Metro PCS on Hinkleville Rd. When detectives arrived, Davis ran towards the back of the business and detectives met him at the back of the business where they saw Davis shut and lock the door.

Davis barricaded himself in a closet inside but detectives called him out a short time later and take him into custody.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department K9 was on scene and conducted searched around the vehicle driven by Davis and found the presence of narcotics.

Detectives searched the vehicle and found a duffel bag with about 75 grams of marijuana in the rear of the car. Detectives also found over $1200 dollars cash that is believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking on Davis' person.

