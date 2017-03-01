McCracken Co., KY man arrested on federal drug charges after running from police

Crews responded to the building west of KFVS on Broadway around midnight.
President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Eric Greitens’ request for a major disaster declaration for a total of 48 Missouri counties.
New data show black drivers in Missouri were 75 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over last year.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is extending its storm waiver issued last month.
Southern Illinois University will open up its residential hall during solar eclipse weekend in August.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
