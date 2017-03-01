Matthews, MO couple cleans up damaged home after overnight storms

Crews spent the day cleaning debris out of her home. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

South of Perryville, one New Madrid County family is cleaning up, after strong winds ripped through their home.

Amanda Colbert, of Matthews, said that on Tuesday night, she was sitting on the couch when she felt the wind shift against her house.

She says she grabbed her dog and ran for the bathroom.

That's when her roof was pulled off and debris went everywhere.

Colbert says she's not worry about things, she's just glad to be safe.

"Everything is replaceable. We still have our lives. We have our memories of things, so everything here can be replaced. Maybe not right now, maybe not tomorrow, but eventually we'll replace it, so I'm not worried about it," Colbert said.

Not only did the storm take off part of their roof, but it also destroyed their car port and large chicken coop.

Colbert has a number of animals on her farm, and lost one rooster in the storm.

