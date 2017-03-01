Family near Royalton, IL looking for missing cat after storm destroys home

A family near Royalton, Illinois is reeling after losing their home in a severe storm that hit southern Illinois on Feb. 28.

When he was originally told the fate of his house, Michiel Dobroski just couldn't believe it.

"[I thought] Well maybe she's over exaggerating a little bit, [that it's probably] not that bad... [Byrn] said the house was gone, its just gone... [I thought] there's no way the house can be just gone. Then when I came up, I saw the what happened, and I saw the house is gone. Its just shocking. Something like that could just take away everything," said Dobroski.

Autumn Byrn, who was with Dobroski, couldn't believe it either.

"[I was just thinking] where are my animals, and all my stuff... It was just sad," said Byrn.

The family ended up losing everything in the storm, and have relocated to live at another family member's home.

They couldn't find their dog Buddy, who wandered into the woods, but were able to find him Wednesday morning. They still have not found their cat.

