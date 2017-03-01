Nearly 50 homes damaged by severe weather in Jackson Co., IL

Nearly 50 homes in Jackson County, Illinois were damaged due to severe weather on Tuesday, February 28.

After conducting a preliminary damage assessment, the Jackson County Sheriffs Office and the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, determined that a total of 46 homes reported having sustainable damage. Officials say 12 of those homes are considered a total loss.

The total number of vehicles, outbuildings and other structures damaged is undetermined. Some were destroyed.

The Powerade Baseball Complex in Elkville, Ill. sustained major damage. On Thursday, the National Weather Service is scheduled to arrive in the area to assess further damage.

According to area hospitals, four Jackson County residents were treated and released for minor injuries from flying debris.

Elkville Rd. remained closed on Wednesday due to down power lines. Officials ask residents to avoid these areas so crews can safely work to restore power.

The Sheriffs Office said it would like to recognize the efforts of the area fire departments for their invaluable assistance in responding to the disaster and both the Murphysboro and Carbondale, Ill. Police Departments for providing law enforcement coverage to unaffected areas of the county allowing deputies to concentrate on the disaster area.

