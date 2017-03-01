Bernie, MO grocery store closed for cleanup after severe storms rip roof off building

Crews are helping clean up in Bernie, Mo. after the severe storms from Tuesday night tore through and took the roof off a local grocery store.

The owner of Town & Country in Bernie said the store remained closed while cleanup takes place, and that he hopes they'll be up and going soon.

"[We're just going to] do what we can. We'll try to hurry and do our best, and get it cleaned up, and get back open for our customers. We want to take care of our customers," said Steve Fitzpatrick, manager.

Fitzpatrick says while he didn't expect so much damage to his store, he is grateful it wasn't more. He is currently working to assess the damage.

