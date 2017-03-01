Kentucky prisons damaged during storms

The roof of the gym at Kentucky State Penitentiary was blown off as storms swept across the state. (Source: Kentucky Dept. of Corrections)

Seven of Kentucky's 12 state prisons were damaged during the storms that ripped through the state on Mar. 1.

According to the Department of Corrections, the Kentucky State Penitentiary (KSP) in Eddyville, Western Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County, and Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington were the hardest hit.

We're told three staff members at KSP and one at Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange were hurt by blowing glass, debris, and equipment.

Visitation has been cancelled for Thursday, March 2 at KSP because of the storm damage.

Several prisons were placed on lock down during and after the storm. Some of those facilities are back to normal operations.

