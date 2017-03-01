Southern IL family looking forward after severe storms destroy home

Going without power seems like a small price to pay when after these storms passed, some families lost their homes, including those in southern Illinois.

The Meadows family of Mulkeytown, Ill. were one of the families tragically hit by the storm on Tuesday.

Sean, the husband and father, found shelter in the shower, where he held onto his 18-month-child while the tornado passed.

Throughout all of this mayhem, there were neighbors that came out to help, including one who lived nearby and witnessed the tornado.

"I was thinking my life was going to end, right then and there - and then I had my best friend over, screaming and crying, which put me more in a panic attack," said Stephanie Miller, a resident who was affected by the storm.

"Everyone is just trying to survive. And if everybody would just pitch together and help when there's a crisis, it would make thing much nicer for everyone," said Connie Lee, another resident.

The Meadows family is safe and continuing to clean the debris scattered hundreds of feet.

