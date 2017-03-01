Murray State Shakespeare Festival to take place March 2-10

From March 2-10, Murray State University will host the 17th Annual Murray Shakespeare Festival.

The week will feature a variety of special events, programs, and of course, performances, including some led by the renowned American Shakespeare Center of Staunton, Virginia.

"Romeo and Juliet" will be performed three times by the cast along with one performance of Shakespeare's comedy, "The Two Gentlemen of Verona." Showtimes for "Romeo and Juliet" are Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m., and Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

"The Two Gentlemen of Verona" will be shown Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. All performances will take place in Lovett Auditorium.

This year, the Murray Shakespeare Festival is partnering with the Murray Calloway County Humane Society. Candy, a fostered therapy dog, will be playing the role of Crab in “The Two Gentlemen of Verona.”

Posters of adoptable dogs and cats will be placed in Lovett for the duration of the week.

Tickets are currently on sale and are available in advance on the 7th floor of Faculty Hall. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

Prices include $7 for Murray State students, faculty and staff who bring their Murray State ID. For the general public, tickets are $12 and children’s tickets will be priced at $7 for children 12 years old and under.

Performances aren’t the only events scheduled for this year’s event. Workshops, lectures, and a teen suicide panel discussion in correlation to Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” will be hosted as well.

Please visit murraystate.edu/Shakespeare for the full event schedule. For further questions regarding the event, email wjones1@murraystate.edu or contact Rusty Jones at 270-809-2387.

