Cape Girardeau Public Works removing storm debris

Crews with the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department are out in force removing downed limbs and storm debris across town.

If you have storm debris at your home, you should call the department at 573-339-6351 to request a curbside removal.

You need to contact the department before Friday, March 10.

Additionally, the city released this statement:

In the aftermath of last night's extreme weather, our deepest sympathies go out to our friends and family in Perryville and other hard-hit areas across our region.

Now is also a good time to prepare for any future disasters and make sure you and your family have an emergency kit and a plan.

