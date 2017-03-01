Cape Fire Dept., United Way to host free 'Citizens CPR Academy'

As a part of United Way’s ‘Give from the Heart’ campaign the United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department are collaborating on ‘Citizens CPR Academy’, a new CPR training program.

This free class will take place in the emergency operations center of Fire Station 3, 1975 N. Sprigg, from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

Registration information can be found at this website and those interested are encouraged to sign up soon.

This inaugural class will offer lay rescuer level CPR instruction and is limited to 30 participants.

Firefighter and paramedic for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Tyler Grovener who is also certified through the American Heart Association, went to the United Way about implementing the program.

He approached United Way because he felt the organization’s ‘Give from the Heart’ campaign was the perfect way to give back to the community and to honor his late grandfather, Zeno Blattel.

He explained: “I always want to help the people I work with, but I have to think about what I can actually do to have the biggest impact on everyone. The blessings from the heart start from the beating of a heart. What better blessing for the heart could there be than to keep one beating?”

It is estimated that approximately 300,000 Americans suffer cardiac arrest every year, with more than 90% becoming fatal.

Each minute CPR is not performed the chances of survival can decrease 7 – 10%.

