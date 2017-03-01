Damage reported in Dyersburg, TN - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Damage reported in Dyersburg, TN

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: City of Dyersburg, TN - Gov Facebook) (Source: City of Dyersburg, TN - Gov Facebook)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

City leaders in Dyersburg, Tennessee say straight line winds are likely to blame for damage across town.

According to the city, there were a few power outages after the storm pushed through early Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt.

Several hundred people took shelter in city emergency shelters.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly