SEMO women fall to Belmont in the opening round of OVC Tournament

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team lost to top seeded Belmont 74-59 Wednesday in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament in Nashville.

Redhawks senior Bri Mitchell recorded a career high 32 points in the defeat.

SEMO finishes the season with a 13-17 overall record while Belmont improves to 25-5.

