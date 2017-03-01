SEMO women fall to Belmont in the opening round of OVC Tournamen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO women fall to Belmont in the opening round of OVC Tournament

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team lost to top seeded Belmont 74-59 Wednesday in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament in Nashville.

Redhawks senior Bri Mitchell recorded a career high 32 points in the defeat.

SEMO finishes the season with a 13-17 overall record while Belmont improves to 25-5.

