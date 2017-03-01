Large tree limb crashes into baby's nursery in Oran

A family in Oran are very thankful their child was not sleeping in his crib as the storms ripped through overnight.

Courtney Graviett sent pictures of a large tree that fell down on their property.

One of the limbs went right through the ceiling of her baby's nursery.

No one was hurt, but there's quite a bit of clean up they will have to do.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.