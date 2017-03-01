Body found following White Co., IL storm believed to be missing man

A missing man is believed to have been found dead in the aftermath of severe weather in White County, Illinois on Tuesday night, February 28.

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, during the search efforts, it was determined one man was missing from a property south of Crossville. Crews searched the area and found a building in which they believe the man had sought shelter was gone.

The man was found about 40 yards from where his home stood.

The White County Coroner's Office was called to the scene and recovered the body. Currently, authorities say an investigation is underway to positively identify the man and notify his next of kin.

The sheriff's office said 911 dispatch first started getting numerous reports of storm damage in the Crossville, Ill. area at around 10:16 p.m. on Tuesday, following storm warnings from the National Weather Service.

Officers from the sheriff's office, along with numerous assisting agencies from law enforcement, fire and EMS services responded to the area and began a search of properties and helping those in need.

Initially, deputies said Illinois 1 south of Crossville was blocked due to downed trees.

Crews worked quickly to open this route for emergency vehicles to respond to the north. Illinois 14 east of Crossville was also closed for a time due to downed power lines.

According to the sheriff's office, numerous homes were destroyed in the storm, as well as numerous outbuildings, including machine sheds, grain bins and similar-type structures.

Many power lines and poles were also knocked down and many remained across rural roads in the Crossville and Phillipstown area. Travel on those roads is not advised as electrical crews work to restore power services and replace the downed poles.

Authorities said only one other serious injury requiring a trip to the emergency room was reported.

The sheriff's office thanked the responding agencies that helped in the search and rescue efforts. They also said they appreciated the public's help in staying out of all affected areas so utility crews could continue to work.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.