Body found following White Co., IL storm believed to be missing man

Just weeks after the city of Cape Girardeau finished its $1.2 million worth of improvements, crews will be tearing up what they just finished.
A former Major League Baseball pitcher was in Jackson, Missouri.
Students from three different high schools in Franklin County, Illinois created a tiny house of their own.
A Cape Girardeau police officer involved in a shooting that left a Cape Girardeau, MO man dead in February will not face criminal charges.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
