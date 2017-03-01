Missouri Insurance Dept. offers guidance to those impacted by storms

Following last night’s tornado in Perryville, Missouri and other severe weather across state, the Department of Insurance is reaching out to Missourians with insurance questions.

"Missourians who sustained property damage last night need to assess the damage and contact their insurance agent or insurer," John F. Rehagen, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Insurance, said. "The department is here to assist anyone with questions or experiencing issues filing a claim with their insurance company."

The department is offering the following tips for consumers affected by the storms:

Consider obtaining damage estimates to help you determine whether to file a claim.

Contact your insurance agent or your company's toll-free claims number if you determine you do need to file a claim.

If you have lost your insurance company's contact information, the department may be able to help you locate it.

Make temporary repairs to prevent further damage. For example, a hole in the roof should be covered by a tarp or other materials to keep out rain and animals. The same goes for a broken car window. Otherwise, further damage will likely not be covered by your insurance policy.

Keep the receipts for materials you buy, so you can be reimbursed.

Do not make permanent repairs until your insurance company has inspected the damage. If you do, your company may not reimburse you.

Once your claim is processed, get estimates from contractors or auto repair shops known to you or recommended by someone you trust.

Do not let contractors inspect your property if you're not watching.

Do not pay the whole repair bill in advance. Pay in full only when the work is completed and according to your agreement.

Business owners can refer to the department's small business insurance page, which offers information on commercial property, business interruption insurance and more.

If you believe your insurance company has improperly handled your claim, file a complaint with the department.

If you have any further questions or concerns, you can call the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at 1-800-726-7390 or by clicking here.

