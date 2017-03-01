Norris City, IL woman injured in apparent DUI crash in White Co.

A Norris City, Illinois woman was injured on Tuesday night after a single-car crash in White County.

According to Illinois State Police, Melissa M. Russell, 35, was traveling east on Spence Street in Norris City when she apparently lost control of her vehicle and drove off the left side of the road, where she hit a tree.

Russell was taken via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the White County Sheriff’s Department, Norris City Police Department, Med Force Ambulance Service, and S&E Automotive.

Russell was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, DUI, failure to wear a seat belt, and operation of an uninsured vehicle.

