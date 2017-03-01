Southern Illinois group attends emergency response leadership training

Representatives from the Shawnee Preparedness and Response Coalition (SPARC) recently attended the Healthcare Coalition Response Leadership course.

The training took place at FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama.

The purpose of the course was to receive federally-funded instruction and to participate in discussion to develop the Coalition’s ability to assist the southern Illinois region in responding to disasters.

SPARC is a regional coalition whose mission is to develop and maintain a network of organizations in the 24 southernmost Illinois counties in order to increase disaster planning, mitigation, response, recovery, and overall resiliency.

Members of the Coalition include emergency management agencies, hospitals, emergency medical services, public health, law enforcement, fire services, schools, non-profit and faith-based organizations, long-term care facilities, and other private sector partners.

The group has existed since 2013 and delivers training and promotes information exchange to increase regional readiness.

SPARC representatives attending the training course were: Mike Maddox, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale; Bill Thouvenin, Marion County Health Department; Kelly Urhahn, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency; Mark Stevens, Jefferson County Health Department; Brad Robinson, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale; Terry Fulk, Jackson County Health Department; Allan Ninness, Saline County Emergency Management Agency; Brad Graul, Herrin Hospital; and Bart Hagston, Jackson County Health Department.

