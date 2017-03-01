How to help tornado victims in Perryville

Two people were killed after severe weather moved into the Heartland and caused widespread damage.

Businesses and charities are combining their efforts to help those impacted by the storms.

MONETARY DONATIONS

As of Saturday, March 4, the City of Perryville will no longer be accepting any donations of physical goods.

So far the Red Cross has delivered 5,875 meals and snacks and distributed 4,708 cleanup kits, comfort kits and bulk items such as shovels, tarps and gloves in response to this tornado.

The United Way of Southeast Missouri has established an emergency fund to assist the area. One hundred percent of the funds designated "Perryville" will go directly to the victims, the schools, and the recovery effort in Perry County. Here is how you can donate:

Text "Perryville" to 41444

Use a credit card at online or donate over the phone by calling: 573-334-9634.

Mail a check or bring cash or checks to the United Way office at 430A Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Be sure to designate Perryville in the check memo or in the case of cash write “Attn: Perryville” on the envelope.

The RedCross has also set up an easy way for you to make a $10 donation. Text 90999 to help with tornado relief. Donations provided will first go to support the needs of all local citizens in need. If donations exceed local needs, they will be used to assist your neighbors.

The Farmington Regional Chamber is organizing a drive to collect gift cards to help victims of the tornado. Area residents, businesses and organizations are asked to purchase gift cards at local establishments and bring them to the Chamber office, located at 302 N. Washington St. in Farmington, Thursday through Friday, March 10. All gift cards collected will be delivered to the Perryville Chamber of Commerce for distribution to those affected by the tornado. Suggested gift cards include locations for food, lodging, personal items and daily needs. Cards of any value will be accepted and utilized.

A Perry County Family Tornado Relief Fund has been set up with 100 percent of the money going directly to families affected. You can click here for more information. You can mail donations to the address below.

Perry County Family Tornado Relief

P.O. Box 109

Perryville, MO 63775

VOLUNTEERS

The American Red Cross, with Catholic Charities, will coordinate a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) for those affected by the Perryville tornado from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Perry Park Center, 800 City Park Lane. Proof of address is required to receive available services and referrals.

At the MARC, affected residents can request debris removal, insurance and legal services, food stamp replacement, emergency financial assistance, health and wellness referrals and other assistance.

Organizations participating include Americorps, Children’s Disaster Services, Salvation Army, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Eastern Missouri Action Agency, Missouri Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Perry County Health Department, Legal Services of Southern Missouri, Missouri Association of Trial Lawyers, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Missouri Bar Association, University of Missouri Extension Service, Community Counseling Agency, United Way 211, Humane Society.

American Red Cross volunteers estimate 50 families cannot return home after the tornado. Disaster assessments indicate 90 homes were hit by the tornado; Red Cross caseworkers have begun meeting with those impacted. In addition to providing financial assistance, Red Cross caseworkers will help families navigate a path forward and connect them to additional resources they need for recovery.

The Salvation Army Midland Division Emergency Disaster Services canteen is on site in Perryville, Missouri to help survivors of the tornado that touched down Tuesday evening, February 28. The canteen is a mobile kitchen vehicle of The Salvation Army. This canteen is based out of Cape Girardeau and Salvation Army personnel are serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to survivors and emergency responders. The Canteen is located at the Perry Park Center at 800 City Park Lane, Perryville, MO 63775. Salvation Army EDS personnel will also take part in mobile distribution on Highway N in Perryville. The Salvation Army is facilitating disaster recovery managers to take part in the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Perry Park Center. The Salvation Army disaster recovery managers will support survivors with financial assistance, spiritual and emotional care. If the public is interested in helping the Perryville tornado survivors, they can make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army and specify Perryville Tornado. Monetary donations are currently needed so that The Salvation Army can purchase the supplies requested at the scene. The public can text PERRYVILLEHELP to 41444 to donate via text on their smartphone or online here.

ITEMS NEEDED/WHERE TO DONATE

Immediate needed Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4: Hand sanitizer, wipes (baby and disinfectant), liquid hand soap, laundry detergent, bleach, and multipurpose cleaner. They can be dropped off at the Perry Park Center.

Donations of buckets, shovels, tarps, wheelbarrows, and other cleanup supplies can be dropped off at the Perry Park Center located at 800 City Park Ln, Perryville, MO 63775, on Thursday and Friday from 9am – 5pm.

Donations of non-perishable food and clothing can be dropped off at St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store located at 123 W. North St. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am-1pm and on Tuesday and Thursday from 7am-7pm.

Donations of non-perishable food can be dropped off at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Boxes, totes, hygiene Items like shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, gift cards for groceries and supplies, flashlights with batteries, laundry detergent Drop Off Locations : Beef 'O Brady's, The Vintage Room, Mary Jane Burgers and Brew, The Fixx Salon & Spa, Precision Fitness and Spa

The Jackson Middle School Principal is originally from the Perryville area. She's heading up an initiative to collect items: school supplies, tarps, plastic bags, toiletries, storage tubs. These things can be dropped off at the middle school. They will then take those items up. They are also accepting restaurants gift cards and monetary donations to give to the RedCross.

The VFW in Desloge, MO (390 W. Oak Street) is collecting donations of clothing, furniture, etc...

A food drive will take place at Walmart in Perryville Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5

Locations to pick up Supplies & Discounts:

The SEMO RedCross is providing shelter and feeding residents and first responders, distributing clean-up supplies, conducting damage assessment of homes impacted by storms, and providing mental health support.

Bundles of plastic can be picked up at Richardet Floor Covering at 1469 PCR 806 for use of those affected by the tornado

Computer Connections: Cardboard Boxes, not taped

Perry Park Center: Diapers and Paper Products from Procter and Gamble

The Vintage Room at Mary Jane Burgers and Brew

The Fixx Salon & Spa

Therapy Solutions: Beds and Showers

Absolute Archery Center and Range: Showers

First Baptist Church of Perryville: tarps

Dr. Keith Cooper, DDS: toothbrushes and toothpaste

Russell Cellular: FREE phone chargers

RE/MAX Realty Executives: You can use computers, phones, fax machine or copy machine 573-547-8385

Walmart: Tarps and Water

H Squared Monograms and More: 30 % off School Apparel

St. Vincent Schools Fish Fry: Free meal to any tornado victims at the St. Vincent PTO Fish Fry, Friday, March 3rd at St. Vincent High School. Text or Call Christy at 573-768-1188.

Lost pets

The Perryville Police Department says Unified Command designated Macy's Place as the location for dropping off found animals or reporting found and lost pets due to the tornado.

Trish Riney, owner of Macy's Place, has been designated as the Incident Commander for the recovery of found animals. She may be contacted directly at 573-517-8027 or through the Perryville Police Department or Perry County Sheriff's Department.

Additional kennels were brought to Macy's Place to house animals that were displaced by the storm. If storm victims have an animal that is in need of boarding, either short term or daily; please contact Riney.

According to police, no other rescue group is endorsed at this time to pick up or house animals by the Unified Command.

Insurance Help:

A consumer specialist from the Missouri Department of Insurance will be at a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Perryville on Saturday, March 4 to assist residents impacted by this week's tornado and severe weather. The specialist will be at the Perry Park Center at 800 City Park Lane on Saturday from 9 AM until 5 PM. The specialist will be able to provide consumers with assistance understanding their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim as well as company contact information.

Residents affected by the tornado and severe weather who have not already contacted their insurance agent or company should do so immediately.

Policyholders who have questions or concerns about their insurance coverage should contact the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.

The Department of Insurance offers these tips for consumers affected by the storms:

Depending on the severity of your loss, you may want to consider obtaining damage estimates to help you determine whether to file a claim.

Contact your insurance agent or your company's toll-free claims number if you determine you do need to file a claim.

If you have lost your insurance company's contact information, the department may be able to help you locate it. Contact the department at insurance.mo.gov or by calling 800-726-7390.

Make temporary repairs to prevent further damage. For example, a hole in the roof should be covered by a tarp or other materials to keep out rain and animals. The same goes for a broken car window. Otherwise, further damage will likely not be covered by your insurance policy. Keep the receipts for materials you buy, so you can be reimbursed.

Do not make permanent repairs until your insurance company has inspected the damage. If you do, your company may not reimburse you.

Once your claim is processed, get estimates from contractors or auto repair shops known to you or recommended by someone you trust. Be suspicious of strangers who offer to do repairs for you.

Do not let contractors inspect your property if you're not watching. Some unscrupulous companies will cause damage to drive up the repair cost, and your insurance company will likely not cover the additional cost.

Do not pay the whole repair bill in advance. Pay in full only when the work is completed according to your agreement.

Business owners can refer to the department's small business insurance page, which offers information on commercial property, business interruption insurance and more.

If you believe your insurance company has improperly handled your claim, file a complaint with us.

Be Aware

Citizens Electric is asking the public to be aware of a possible scam that has been reported since yesterday's storms. CEC has received a report of a man who has been posing as a CEC employee and accessing damaged homes. One person reported that they found a man on their property who claimed to be John Wilson with Citizens Electric. Shortly after he left, the person noticed some belongings were missing. CEC wants the public to know that anyone identifying themselves as a CEC employee should be able to provide official identification.

