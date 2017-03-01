Couple rescued from home near Miner, MO

People in Murphysboro, Illinois are taking full advantage of the annual city-wide cleanup event on Friday, June 2.
A Cape Girardeau police officer involved in a shooting that left a Cape Girardeau, MO man dead in February will not face criminal charges.
Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are looking for a man after a chase on Friday, June 2.
A pest control worker is accused of stealing from Cape Girardeau, Missouri homes.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man suspected of breaking into Oak Ridge School over Memorial Day weekend.
Hurry home early, hurry on home.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.
Rocco was returned to his owner after being rescued.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
