Couple rescued from home near Miner, MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An elderly couple is safe after being rescued from their mangled home near Miner, Missouri.

According to a firefighter with the Matthews Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the area of AA Highway overnight.

Emergency crews pulled the couple out. We're told neither of them were hurt.

