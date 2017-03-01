Roof blown off of store in Bernie, MO

Emergency crews in Bernie are out assessing damage after overnight storms.

According to Corporal Alex Collier, the roof of Town and Country Super Market blew off.

The store's manager said that around 4 a.m. on Wednesday a storm passed through and took their roof with it.

Crews were on scene cleaning up while the store stayed closed.

The store manager said he hopes to be open again soon.

"Do what we can," Steve Fitzpatrick said. "We'll try to hurry and do our best and get it cleaned up and get back open for our customers. We want to take care of our customers."

Fitzpatrick said while he didn't expect so much damage to his store, he is grateful it wasn't more.

The owner of the store is working to assess the damage.

