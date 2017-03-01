March 2 celebrity birthdays

He's the actor who took over the role of James Bond back in 2006 when he starred in Casino Royale. He also had the role of the British secret agent in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. The big question these days is will he return for a fifth Bond film. Daniel Craig is 49 today.

She and actress who happens to be the daughter of Ron Howard. You've seen her the movies The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and Terminator Salvation. But her biggest role to date was that of Claire in the 2015 blockbuster Jurassic World. She's currently shooting the sequel to that movie. Bryce Dallas Howard is 36 today.

She's an Australian actress who has starred in Bridesmaids and the Perfect Pitch movies. Rebel Wilson is 37 today.

He and his band broke onto the music scene in the late 1980's with hits like Living on a Prayer, Wanted: Dead or Alive, Bad Medicine and many many others. Jon Bon Jovi is 55 today.

