Motel 6 in Miner, MO heavily damaged by storm

The Motel 6 in Miner, Missouri was evacuated after being heavily damaged by severe weather.

According to the Chief Chris Griggs, the motel is just off of US 62.

The owner, Mohammed Kahan, says roughly 30 people were staying at the hotel last night.

Kahan said that even though much of his business is damaged, he's glad no one is hurt.

"I'm so glad that there's no injury. Everybody was safe. There's the big issue, I mean, because life is more important than the building or any other thing. So, let's see, bless everybody, may God save us. I think everybody in the town will be okay too, yeah," said Kahan.

Arrangements have been made for those who were displaced.

It appears high winds that pushed through around 4:50 a.m. caused the damage.

We're told there is major damage to one side of the building.

Kahan said the building is insured, and they will rebuild, but he's not sure when they will be able to reopen.

