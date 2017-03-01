Motel 6 in Miner, MO heavily damaged by storm

The City of Cape Girardeau has unveiled plans for new, upscale housing development that is underway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Fifty air conditioners were donated to low-income and elderly customers in Cape Girardeau and Park Hills, Missouri on Friday, June 2.
The St. Vincent girls are Class 1 State Soccer Champions.
The National Kidney Foundation and Diabetes Today Resource Teams of southern Illinois are providing free health screenings.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.
Tenaha ISD has released a statement concerning a Wisconsin-based group's complaint that the school allowed Bibles to be distributed on the property.
Huntsville police are investigating a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.
