Five things you need to know on 3/1

It's Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Expect to wake up some more strong storms as the last batch of severe weather makes its way out of the Heartland. Some of these scattered storms may be severe, but the majority of them are expected to clear out by mid-morning. It's going to be gusty with winds blowing from the southeast. Expect to see temps in the low 60s and the high 50s as cooler air makes its way into the Heartland. A LOOK AHEAD: Be prepared for cooler temps as we head into the weekend

Making Headlines:

Severe weather rocks the Heartland: The entire Heartland was under a severe weather threat from Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. There have been at least two deaths, multiple injuries, power outages and widespread damage.

Storms kill 1 in Perryville: According to the Perry County Coroner, one person was killed after severe weather struck the area. There were also reports of significant damage to homes, structures north of Perryville and people trapped in basements.

1 dead in White Co., IL after storms: In Crossville, Illinois, crews have found the body of a man who went missing after the storms. They say his house is destroyed, and his wife was taken to the hospital.

2015 Jackson Co., IL homicide: A man was taken into custody on yesterday morning in connection to a 2015 drug-induced homicide in Jefferson County, Illinois. The warrant was issued in relation to the investigation of the June 2015 overdose death of Bridget Jimenez.

HAPPENING TODAY: Airport officials and civil rights lawyers around the country are getting ready for President Donald Trump's new travel ban - mindful of the chaos that accompanied his initial executive order but hopeful the forthcoming version will be rolled out in a more orderly way.

