I-57 in Franklin Co. reopened after semi truck rollover causes blockage

Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois has been reopened after it was closed due to a semi truck crash late Tuesday night.

According to Illinois State Police, an investigation revealed that Kelly Maiden, 48, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was traveling north on I-57 near milepost 62.5 in a semi truck when a strong gust of wind forced him into the center median of the interstate.

Maiden's vehicle overturned and cane to a rest on the driver's side of the truck in the median.

IDOT and ISP had the northbound passing lane shut down as crews try to remove the wrecked vehicle from the median.

No one was reported injured in the crash, and the truck was towed from the scene.

