I-57 in Franklin Co. reopened after semi truck rollover causes blockage

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle roll-over crash Thursday in St. Francois County, Mo. The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Route H, just South of Perrine Road.
Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle roll-over crash Thursday in St. Francois County, Mo. The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Route H, just South of Perrine Road.
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is responding to an inspection report from the VA Office of Inspector General.
The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is responding to an inspection report from the VA Office of Inspector General.
Let's drop some quarters in The Breakfast Show's Juke Box of Memories. This morning we check out the songs that were being played on the radio this week in 1964.
Let's drop some quarters in The Breakfast Show's Juke Box of Memories. This morning we check out the songs that were being played on the radio this week in 1964.
The St. Vincent girls are Class 1 State Soccer Champions.
The St. Vincent girls are Class 1 State Soccer Champions.
He's a wrestler who has held the WWE World Championship belt. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter named him the Wrestler of the Year in 2016.
He's a wrestler who has held the WWE World Championship belt. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter named him the Wrestler of the Year in 2016.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.?
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.
An 8-foot alligator was caught swimming and taking a stroll on Tybee Island's beaches Thursday before it was captured by officials.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.
A priest has been accused of sexually assaulting children at a Charleston church nearly 35 years ago.
A priest has been accused of sexually assaulting children at a Charleston church nearly 35 years ago.